Weaverville, NC

Weaverville Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Weaverville (NC) Weather Channel
Weaverville (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

WEAVERVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BuXj_0bjJ8SbF00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Weaverville, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

