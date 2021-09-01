Cancel
Trenton, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Trenton

Trenton (FL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

TRENTON, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bjJ8RiW00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 73 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

