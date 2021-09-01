Cancel
Grand Ledge, MI

Tuesday sun alert in Grand Ledge — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Grand Ledge (MI) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(GRAND LEDGE, MI) A sunny Tuesday is here for Grand Ledge, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grand Ledge:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0bjJ8Qpn00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

