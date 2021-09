Cristiano Ronaldo is set to begin his second term at Manchester United.The 36-year-old signed a two-year deal with the option to extend a further year in August to return to a side that heralds him as their hero.Transfer rumours had stalked Ronaldo all summer as it was reported Juventus could no longer pay his wages due to the financial strain of the pandemic.On the day it had looked likely the Portugal international would sign for United’s rivals Manchester City, the Reds ensured their star would play for no-one else but them.“Manchester United is a club that has always had a...