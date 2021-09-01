Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, AL

Greensboro Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Greensboro (AL) Weather Channel
Greensboro (AL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

GREENSBORO, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESqP5_0bjJ82yq00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Greensboro (AL) Weather Channel

Greensboro (AL) Weather Channel

Greensboro, AL
170
Followers
569
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy