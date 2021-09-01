Seager, Dodgers beat Braves 3-2; Albies’ foul injures knee

—— Things did not go very well for Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. He began the game by hanging an 0-2 breaking ball to Trea Turner, who rapped it for a double, then gave up a single to Max Muncy that was hit hard enough that even Trea couldn’t score, and then Mookie Betts lined a ball down the line in left that bounced off the wall in foul ground to limit him to a single but plated a run. Fortunately for Mikolas, Justin Turner then grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to clear the bases, but another run scored to make it 2-0 early.