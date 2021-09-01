Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jasper, TN

A rainy Tuesday in Jasper — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Jasper (TN) Weather Channel
Jasper (TN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(JASPER, TN) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Jasper, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jasper:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1DxU_0bjJ7whs00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Jasper (TN) Weather Channel

Jasper (TN) Weather Channel

Jasper, TN
182
Followers
566
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jasper, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Jasper, TNPosted by
Jasper (TN) Weather Channel

Jasper Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jasper: Tuesday, September 7: Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, September 8: Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
Jasper, TNPosted by
Jasper (TN) Weather Channel

Thursday sun alert in Jasper — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(JASPER, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jasper. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy