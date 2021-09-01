Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Freedom

Posted by 
Freedom (CA) Weather Channel
Freedom (CA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(FREEDOM, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Freedom:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400SO6_0bjJ7sAy00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Freedom (CA) Weather Channel

Freedom (CA) Weather Channel

Freedom, CA
70
Followers
567
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Inwood, WVPosted by
Inwood (WV) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Inwood

(INWOOD, WV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Inwood. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle News Alert

Seattle Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Seattle: Tuesday, September 7: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight; Wednesday, September 8: Slight Chance of Light Rain; Thursday, September 9: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, September

Comments / 0

Community Policy