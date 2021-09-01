Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trinity, AL

Rainy forecast for Trinity? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Trinity (AL) Weather Channel
Trinity (AL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(TRINITY, AL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Trinity Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Trinity:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0bjJ7rIF00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 67 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Trinity (AL) Weather Channel

Trinity (AL) Weather Channel

Trinity, AL
146
Followers
567
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trinity, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Human Rights Campaign president fired for assisting Andrew Cuomo with sexual harassment allegations

Human Rights Campaign fired its president Alphonso David on Monday following an investigation into his involvement in handling sexual harassment claims made against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The LGBTQ advocacy group said that David, while president, assisted Cuomo's team in responding to allegations, which is in violation of the organization's policy and mission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy