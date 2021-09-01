Another cloudy day in Troy — make the most of it with these activities

(TROY, NC.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Troy Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Troy:

Tuesday, August 31 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 93 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Thursday, September 2 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.