4-Day Weather Forecast For Jacksboro
JACKSBORO, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
