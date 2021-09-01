4-Day Weather Forecast For Jacksboro

JACKSBORO, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



