4-Day Weather Forecast For Grand Terrace
GRAND TERRACE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
