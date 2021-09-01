Cancel
Schuylkill Haven, PA

Weather Forecast For Schuylkill Haven

Schuylkill Haven (PA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bjJ7YiY00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers then light rain overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Rain during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Schuylkill Haven, PA
