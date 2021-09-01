Weather Forecast For Schuylkill Haven

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers then light rain overnight High 82 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight High 69 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, September 2 Rain during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.