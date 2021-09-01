Cancel
Mastic, NY

Make the most of a cloudy Tuesday in Mastic with these activities

Mastic (NY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(MASTIC, NY.) Tuesday is set to be cloudy in Mastic, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mastic:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0bjJ7Xpp00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

