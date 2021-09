Princess alexia from Netherlands, 16 years old, daughter of kings William and Maximum, she will be called simply Alexia de Orange during the two international baccalaureate courses she is about to start at the Atlantic College from Gales. It is the same place that Leonor, Princess of Asturias, arrived a few days ago, who will not use the title either, since during that educational center no distinctions are made between students. The other peculiarity, in addition, is the place: a castle that impresses with its structure identical to that of Hogwarts, the institute to which the fictional characters of the saga of Harry Potter.