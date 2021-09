Kalvin Phillips believes the support for England players taking the knee is moving in the right direction as they prepare to make the stance in Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Hungary in Budapest.Hungary will play their next two UEFA-sanctioned home matches behind closed doors after being charged with racist and homophobic offences by the governing body, with a third game suspended.The supporter ban does not cover the upcoming England game, with World Cup qualifiers played under FIFA jurisdiction, with the Puskas Arena set to have more than 60,000 home fans as England’s supporters have not been able to make the...