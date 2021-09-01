Daily Weather Forecast For Wadesboro
WADESBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 2
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
