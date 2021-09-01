Cancel
Wadesboro, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Wadesboro

Wadesboro (NC) Weather Channel
Wadesboro (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

WADESBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bjJ79ys00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wadesboro (NC) Weather Channel

Wadesboro (NC) Weather Channel

Wadesboro, NC
