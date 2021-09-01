Brookline health commissioner resigns, adding to growing list of department head vacancies
After shepherding Brookline through the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Director of Health and Human Services Dr. Swannie Jett is moving on. Town Administrator Mel Kleckner announced the health commissioner’s resignation to the Select Board Tuesday, adding Jett will be pursuing a job opportunity in Louisville, Kentucky. The move puts Jett closer to his family and to his professional goals, Kleckner explained.www.wickedlocal.com
