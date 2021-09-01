Cancel
Ayden, NC

Ayden Weather Forecast

Ayden (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

AYDEN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43rWyU_0bjJ77DQ00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ayden, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Ayden

(AYDEN, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ayden. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Saturday has sun for Ayden — 3 ways to make the most of it

(AYDEN, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ayden. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

