Spencer, IN

Spencer Weather Forecast

Spencer (IN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SPENCER, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzeTU_0bjJ74ZF00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Saturday has sun for Spencer — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SPENCER, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Spencer. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

