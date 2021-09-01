Saylorsburg Daily Weather Forecast
SAYLORSBURG, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 2
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
