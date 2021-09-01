Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saylorsburg, PA

Saylorsburg Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Saylorsburg (PA) Weather Channel
Saylorsburg (PA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SAYLORSBURG, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bjJ6uuD00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Saylorsburg (PA) Weather Channel

Saylorsburg (PA) Weather Channel

Saylorsburg, PA
113
Followers
568
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saylorsburg, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy