Dalzell Daily Weather Forecast

DALZELL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 87 °F, low 69 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, September 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



