Dalzell Daily Weather Forecast
DALZELL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
