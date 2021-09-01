Daily Weather Forecast For Linthicum Heights

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 86 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, September 2 Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



