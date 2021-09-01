Cancel
Deatsville, AL

Weather Forecast For Deatsville

Deatsville (AL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

DEATSVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0bjJ6O6J00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

