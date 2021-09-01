Weather Forecast For Villas
VILLAS, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Thursday, September 2
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
