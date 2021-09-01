Cancel
Brooklyn, MI

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Brooklyn (MI) Weather Channel
Brooklyn (MI) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(BROOKLYN, MI) A sunny Tuesday is here for Brooklyn, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brooklyn:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0bjJ683w00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Brooklyn (MI) Weather Channel

Brooklyn (MI) Weather Channel

Brooklyn, MI
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Brooklyn, MI Posted by
Brooklyn (MI) Weather Channel

Brooklyn Daily Weather Forecast

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Brooklyn: Sunday, September 5: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight; Monday, September 6: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, September 7: Mostly sunny then showers and

