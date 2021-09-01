Weather Forecast For Varnville
VARNVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
