Collinsville, VA

Rainy Tuesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Collinsville (VA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(COLLINSVILLE, VA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Collinsville Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Collinsville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bjJ65Pl00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Isolated rain showers during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms then heavy rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

