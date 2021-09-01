Cancel
Bolivia, NC

Bolivia Daily Weather Forecast

 6 days ago

BOLIVIA, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuJUy_0bjJ64X200

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

