Weather Forecast For Duncansville
DUNCANSVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Heavy Rain
- High 67 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 2
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
