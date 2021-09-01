Cancel
Duncansville, PA

Weather Forecast For Duncansville

Posted by 
Duncansville (PA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

DUNCANSVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0bjJ600800

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Heavy Rain

    • High 67 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Duncansville, PA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Posted by
Tuesday has sun for Duncansville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(DUNCANSVILLE, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Duncansville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

