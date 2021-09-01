4-Day Weather Forecast For Big Lake

BIG LAKE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 2 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, September 3 Rain showers likely during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



