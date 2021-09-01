4-Day Weather Forecast For Big Lake
BIG LAKE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, September 3
Rain showers likely during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
