Natrona Heights, PA

Weather Forecast For Natrona Heights

Posted by 
Natrona Heights (PA) Weather Channel
Natrona Heights (PA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

NATRONA HEIGHTS, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0bjJ5yXk00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

