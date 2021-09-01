Daily Weather Forecast For Benton City
BENTON CITY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
