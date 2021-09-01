Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton City, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Benton City

Posted by 
Benton City (WA) Weather Channel
Benton City (WA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

BENTON CITY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bjJ5vtZ00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Benton City (WA) Weather Channel

Benton City (WA) Weather Channel

Benton City, WA
104
Followers
569
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Benton City, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Benton City, WAPosted by
Benton City (WA) Weather Channel

Monday sun alert in Benton City — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BENTON CITY, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Benton City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy