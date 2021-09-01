Cancel
Zimmerman, MN

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Zimmerman

Zimmerman (MN) Weather Channel
(ZIMMERMAN, MN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Zimmerman:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1DxU_0bjJ5bUH00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Rain showers likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

