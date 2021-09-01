Rustburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RUSTBURG, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely then heavy rain during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, September 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0