Rockwell, NC

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Rockwell

Posted by 
Rockwell (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(ROCKWELL, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Rockwell Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rockwell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0bjJ5Zfh00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rockwell, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

