Kermit, TX

A rainy Tuesday in Kermit — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Kermit (TX) Weather Channel
Kermit (TX) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(KERMIT, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Kermit Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kermit:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bjJ5Ymy00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 72 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kermit (TX) Weather Channel

Kermit (TX) Weather Channel

Kermit, TX
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Comments / 0

