Pelham, GA

A rainy Tuesday in Pelham — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Pelham (GA) Weather Channel
Pelham (GA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(PELHAM, GA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Pelham Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pelham:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bjJ5UG400

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pelham (GA) Weather Channel

Pelham (GA) Weather Channel

Pelham, GA
