Lake Park, GA

A rainy Tuesday in Lake Park — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Lake Park (GA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(LAKE PARK, GA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Lake Park Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lake Park:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bjJ5PqR00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 74 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

