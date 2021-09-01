Cancel
Makawao, HI

Makawao Daily Weather Forecast

Makawao (HI) Weather Channel
Makawao (HI) Weather Channel
MAKAWAO, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0bjJ5OCw00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

