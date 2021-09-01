Makawao Daily Weather Forecast
MAKAWAO, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, September 2
Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, September 3
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0