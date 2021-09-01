Cancel
Dunkirk, MD

Tuesday rain in Dunkirk meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Dunkirk (MD) Weather Channel
Dunkirk (MD) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(DUNKIRK, MD) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Dunkirk Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dunkirk:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0bjJ5NKD00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dunkirk (MD) Weather Channel

Dunkirk (MD) Weather Channel

Dunkirk, MD
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

