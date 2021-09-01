White City Weather Forecast
WHITE CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 83 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Areas Of Smoke
- High 86 °F, low 47 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Areas Of Smoke
- High 89 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Areas Of Smoke
- High 92 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
