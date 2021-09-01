White City Weather Forecast

WHITE CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 83 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 1 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Areas Of Smoke High 86 °F, low 47 °F 1 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, September 2 Areas Of Smoke High 89 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Areas Of Smoke High 92 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.