Salida, CA

Salida Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Salida (CA) Weather Channel
Salida (CA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SALIDA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bjJ5Kg200

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 56 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Salida (CA) Weather Channel

Salida (CA) Weather Channel

Salida, CA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

