Iuka, MS

Iuka Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Iuka (MS) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

IUKA, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzeTU_0bjJ5FGP00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Iuka, MS
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

