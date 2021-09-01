Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jessup, MD

Jump on Jessup’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Jessup (MD) Weather Channel
Jessup (MD) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(JESSUP, MD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Jessup Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jessup:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bjJ5CcE00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Jessup (MD) Weather Channel

Jessup (MD) Weather Channel

Jessup, MD
52
Followers
574
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jessup, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Jessup, MDPosted by
Jessup (MD) Weather Channel

Jessup Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jessup: Tuesday, September 7: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, September 8: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, September 9: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday,
Jessup, MDPosted by
Jessup (MD) Weather Channel

Saturday has sun for Jessup — 3 ways to make the most of it

(JESSUP, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jessup. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Jessup, MDPosted by
Jessup (MD) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Jessup

(JESSUP, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jessup. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy