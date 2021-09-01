Cancel
Livingston, CA

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

Livingston (CA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(LIVINGSTON, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Livingston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Livingston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0bjJ5BjV00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

