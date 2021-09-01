Cancel
Yemassee, SC

Daily Weather Forecast For Yemassee

Yemassee (SC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

YEMASSEE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bjJ5Aqm00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

