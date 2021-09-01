Ronks Weather Forecast
RONKS, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Cloudy then scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then rain overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight
- High 70 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 2
Rain during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
