Bloomfield, IN

Bloomfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Bloomfield (IN) Weather Channel
Bloomfield (IN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

BLOOMFIELD, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0bjJ56P700

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Bloomfield (IN) Weather Channel

Bloomfield (IN) Weather Channel

Bloomfield, IN
Bloomfield, IN
Bloomfield (IN) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Bloomfield — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BLOOMFIELD, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bloomfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

