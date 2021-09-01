Evansdale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

EVANSDALE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, September 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.