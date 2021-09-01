Cancel
Evansdale, IA

Evansdale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Evansdale (IA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

EVANSDALE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bjJ55WO00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Evansdale, IA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

